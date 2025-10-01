BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE 2025-26 TRAINING CAMP DETAILS AND ROSTER

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), proud American Hockey League ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), today announced their initial roster for the 2025 Training Camp. Camp is being held at Tech CU Arena ( @TechCUArena ) in San Jose and will run through Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Media members requesting access to specific players or coaches should contact Nick Nollenberger ( nnollenberger@sjbarracuda.com ). Today’s practice (Oct. 1, 2025) will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run approximately 90 minutes. Beginning tomorrow, practices are scheduled for 10:15 a.m., though times are subject to change.

The initial training camp roster includes 13 forwards, 10 defensemen, and four goaltenders. To view the full roster, click HERE .

The Barracuda are set to play two preseason games:

2025 San Jose Barracuda Preseason Schedule

· Sat., Oct. 4 – at Bakersfield Condors [ Edmonton Oilers ]

4:00 p.m. – Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, CA

· Sun., Oct. 5 – vs. Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]

4:00 p.m. – Tech CU Arena, San Jose, CA

Both games will be broadcast live on AHLTV via FloHockey , with radio coverage available at sjbarracuda.com/listen and through the Sharks + SAP Center App .